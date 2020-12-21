Advertisement

Former Laurel County Sheriff dead at 78

(Credit: Laurel County Sheriff’s Department)
(Credit: Laurel County Sheriff’s Department)(Laurel County Sheriff’s Department)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Update 12/20 9:20 p.m.:

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Visitation funeral services will be held at the Bowling Funeral Home.

Friends will be able to stop by to give condolences Tuesday after 6 p.m. Funeral services will be officiated by Dan Collard on Wednesday at 1 p.m. The burial will immediately follow at the Campground Cemetery in London.

Original Story 12/20 2:37 p.m.:

Officials with Laurel County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Sunday former sheriff Gene Hollon died Sunday at the age of 78.

Sheriff Hollon served three terms between January 1994 and December 2006.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released a statement on Sheriff Hollon’s passing, saying “Former Sheriff Gene Hollon lived in courageous service to his neighbors and our Commonwealth. He was devoted to improving local public safety, both as a law enforcement officer and a volunteer fire chief.”

“Gene’s leadership in Laurel County and across the region made real progress in tackling our biggest challenges. Today, brave officers continue to follow Gene’s example in keeping Kentucky families safe,” Senator McConnell continued .”Elaine and I join Sheriff Root and the entire department in sharing our sincere condolences with Edna and the Hollon family.”

If you would like to read the statement from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department you can do so here:

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to PETA, 400 or more thoroughbreds from the U.S. are sold to South Korea each year.
Kentucky Derby thoroughbred slaughtered for meat in South Korea
Tim Smith is a rural mail carrier in Williamsburg. Tim says he has seen some strange things...
Kentucky mail carrier encounters ax-wielding dog on his route
The incident happened early Saturday morning.
One dead after reported robbery attempt in Laurel County
Gov. Beshear: 3,388 new cases of COVID-19 reported, 27 deaths Saturday
Dr. Chuck Ellinger, Sr. was elected to the Urban County Council's 10th district seat in 1985....
Former Lexington-Fayette Urban County councilman Dr. Chuck Ellinger, Sr. has died

Latest News

Kentuckians have watched as the Pfizer vaccine made its way inside hospital doors across the...
WATCH | Moderna vaccine on the way to Kentucky following FDA approval
A quiet street, with a lot of history...
WATCH | “Memorial Tree” lights the way for Frankfort neighbors
Randall Weddle and his wife donated $20,000 to help businesses stay alive.
Laurel County couple makes generous donation to Live Love Local Fund
The family noticed the break ins Sunday morning.
Lexington family refusing to let a Grinch steal their Christmas tradition of giving back
Santa and his helpers at Studio ThriftyFor the Kids passed out presents, coats and clothes.
Santa makes early stop in Lexington for a special cause