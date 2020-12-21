Former Laurel County Sheriff dead at 78

Update 12/20 9:20 p.m.:

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Visitation funeral services will be held at the Bowling Funeral Home.

Friends will be able to stop by to give condolences Tuesday after 6 p.m. Funeral services will be officiated by Dan Collard on Wednesday at 1 p.m. The burial will immediately follow at the Campground Cemetery in London.

Original Story 12/20 2:37 p.m.:

Officials with Laurel County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Sunday former sheriff Gene Hollon died Sunday at the age of 78.

Sheriff Hollon served three terms between January 1994 and December 2006.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released a statement on Sheriff Hollon’s passing, saying “Former Sheriff Gene Hollon lived in courageous service to his neighbors and our Commonwealth. He was devoted to improving local public safety, both as a law enforcement officer and a volunteer fire chief.”

“Gene’s leadership in Laurel County and across the region made real progress in tackling our biggest challenges. Today, brave officers continue to follow Gene’s example in keeping Kentucky families safe,” Senator McConnell continued .”Elaine and I join Sheriff Root and the entire department in sharing our sincere condolences with Edna and the Hollon family.”

If you would like to read the statement from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department you can do so here:

