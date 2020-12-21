Advertisement

Honor, Simms lead Clemson past Morehead State 66-51

Skyelar Potter scored 22 points, making 5 of 8 3-pointers, for Morehead State
Morehead State loses at Clemson 66-51
Morehead State loses at Clemson 66-51
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Nick Honor scored all 14 of his points in the second half, Aamir Simms had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Clemson beat Morehead State 66-51. Simms scored eight of Clemson’s first 11 points of the second half, and Honor scored 14 of their next 16, with four 3-pointers, to make it 57-33 with 9:17 left. Clemson dropped out of the Top 25 after a 65-60 loss to Virginia Tech last week. Al-Amir Dawes added 12 points and Simms secured his sixth double-double of his career for Clemson. Skyelar Potter scored 22 points, making 5 of 8 3-pointers, for Morehead State.

