Honor, Simms lead Clemson past Morehead State 66-51

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Nick Honor scored all 14 of his points in the second half, Aamir Simms had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Clemson beat Morehead State 66-51. Simms scored eight of Clemson’s first 11 points of the second half, and Honor scored 14 of their next 16, with four 3-pointers, to make it 57-33 with 9:17 left. Clemson dropped out of the Top 25 after a 65-60 loss to Virginia Tech last week. Al-Amir Dawes added 12 points and Simms secured his sixth double-double of his career for Clemson. Skyelar Potter scored 22 points, making 5 of 8 3-pointers, for Morehead State.