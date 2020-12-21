Advertisement

Kentucky-Louisville game moved to 1 p.m. tip on ESPN

The game was previously scheduled for a noon start on ESPN2
John Calipari and Chris Mack
John Calipari and Chris Mack(Getty Images)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:05 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Kentucky men’s basketball game at Louisville on Saturday has been moved to a 1 p.m. tip on ESPN. The game was previously scheduled for a noon start on ESPN2.

The Wildcats will enter the rivalry game 11-2 vs. Louisville under head coach John Calipari and 37-16 all-time. UK has won three straight in the series and is 13-9 vs. the Cardinals in Louisville.

Kentucky won a 78-70 overtime thriller in last season’s matchup in Rupp Arena.

UK will enter the game on a five-game losing streak, the first in the Calipari era. Saturday’s game will be the final nonconference game before Southeastern Conference play begins (the Wildcats will play one more nonconference game in the middle of league play vs. Texas).

