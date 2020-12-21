Advertisement

Kentucky using $51M for employer COVID-19 unemployment costs

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he is using $51.5 million in federal coronavirus funding to...
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he is using $51.5 million in federal coronavirus funding to provide relief from unemployment costs for more than 1,500 employers.(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he is using $51.5 million in federal coronavirus funding to provide relief from unemployment costs for more than 1,500 employers.

In a news release Friday, the Democrat said those impacted will be public schools, universities, government entities and nearly 1,000 nonprofits.

Beshear’s Labor Cabinet says that during the pandemic, the federal government has let states provide relief to employers that reimburse the state 100% on employment claims paid on their behalf, bringing their share down to 50%.

Beshear’s action Friday covers the other half owed by the employers. Since the pandemic began, Kentucky has seen more than 1.3 million unemployment insurance claims.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to PETA, 400 or more thoroughbreds from the U.S. are sold to South Korea each year.
Kentucky Derby thoroughbred slaughtered for meat in South Korea
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Tim Smith is a rural mail carrier in Williamsburg. Tim says he has seen some strange things...
Kentucky mail carrier encounters ax-wielding dog on his route
Gov. Beshear reports 1,765 new cases of COVID-19, 26 deaths Sunday
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Top congressional leaders announce agreement on COVID-19 relief package

Latest News

Lexington family refusing to let a Grinch steal their Christmas tradition of giving back
WATCH | Lexington family refusing to let a Grinch steal their Christmas tradition of giving back
Lexington police are investigating suspected vandalism at two health care buildings. One...
Police investigating vandalism at two Lexington health care buildings
Health dept. reports 258 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington
Health dept. reports 258 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington
Chest-high debris blocks firefighters from getting into burning Lexington home
Chest-high debris blocks firefighters from getting into burning Lexington home
TFD House Fire
Two people dead in Perry County fire