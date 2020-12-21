Ky. long-term care facilities begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Long-term care facilities are among the next places to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

There are more than 100 residents at Sayre Christian Village in Lexington and they are hoping most of them will be vaccinated on December 30.

It will be the Pfizer vaccine at Sayre, but we are expected to learn of other nursing homes in Kentucky receiving the Moderna vaccine this week as well after it received approval late last week and was shipped out on Sunday.

Sayre Christian Village CEO Karen Venis says they aren’t sure exactly how many residents will be vaccinated. They are in the process of obtaining consent from all the residents.

She says most residents have few worries about possible side effects of the vaccine.

“Most have made their mind up on whether they want to vaccine,” Venis said. “We believe in science, we believe that Pfizer has done an incredible job in testing. This is tried and true and we believe it’s going to be just what we need.”

Staff will be vaccinated also, but not all at once.

The vaccines will be stored at a pharmacy, which will also administer them.

Venis tells us that they have not had a resident test positive since late-November.

