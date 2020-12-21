Advertisement

Ky. long-term care facilities begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Long-term care facilities are among the next places to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

There are more than 100 residents at Sayre Christian Village in Lexington and they are hoping most of them will be vaccinated on December 30.

It will be the Pfizer vaccine at Sayre, but we are expected to learn of other nursing homes in Kentucky receiving the Moderna vaccine this week as well after it received approval late last week and was shipped out on Sunday.

Sayre Christian Village CEO Karen Venis says they aren’t sure exactly how many residents will be vaccinated. They are in the process of obtaining consent from all the residents.

She says most residents have few worries about possible side effects of the vaccine.

“Most have made their mind up on whether they want to vaccine,” Venis said. “We believe in science, we believe that Pfizer has done an incredible job in testing. This is tried and true and we believe it’s going to be just what we need.”

Staff will be vaccinated also, but not all at once.

The vaccines will be stored at a pharmacy, which will also administer them.

Venis tells us that they have not had a resident test positive since late-November.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to PETA, 400 or more thoroughbreds from the U.S. are sold to South Korea each year.
Kentucky Derby thoroughbred slaughtered for meat in South Korea
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
A shooting Monday morning has put a child in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Overnight shooting leaves child with life-threatening injuries
Gov. Beshear reports 1,765 new cases of COVID-19, 26 deaths Sunday
Tim Smith is a rural mail carrier in Williamsburg. Tim says he has seen some strange things...
Kentucky mail carrier encounters ax-wielding dog on his route

Latest News

Lexington family refusing to let a Grinch steal their Christmas tradition of giving back
WATCH | Lexington family refusing to let a Grinch steal their Christmas tradition of giving back
Someone painted on the walls at Urgent Care on Nicholasville Road.
Police investigating vandalism at two Lexington health care buildings
Elizabeth Turpin
Parole denied for woman at center of notorious murder-for-hire plot in Lexington
As we get closer to the holidays, officials at the University of Kentucky’s COVID-19 testing...
UK prepares for surge in number of people getting COVID-19 tests at Kroger Field