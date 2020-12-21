Advertisement

Lexington Fire Department working to contain house fire

Crews haven’t been able to search the house completely so far.
The Lexington Fire Department is working on containing a house fire.
The Lexington Fire Department is working on containing a house fire.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 6:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews are trying to control a house fire that broke out early Monday morning on Georgetown Street.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet expects the road to be shut down between Price Road and Roosevelt Boulevard until later Monday morning.

So far, firefighters have been unable to get all the way inside and search the house completely.

Chest-high debris blocked firefighters from entering the front door. Part of the ceiling collapsed after crews tried to enter through the back.

Crews are continuing to put out flames as they proceed through the house.

Firefighters searched one bedroom and found no one inside.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is released.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to PETA, 400 or more thoroughbreds from the U.S. are sold to South Korea each year.
Kentucky Derby thoroughbred slaughtered for meat in South Korea
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Tim Smith is a rural mail carrier in Williamsburg. Tim says he has seen some strange things...
Kentucky mail carrier encounters ax-wielding dog on his route
Gov. Beshear reports 1,765 new cases of COVID-19, 26 deaths Sunday
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Top congressional leaders announce agreement on COVID-19 relief package

Latest News

Lexington family refusing to let a Grinch steal their Christmas tradition of giving back
WATCH | Lexington family refusing to let a Grinch steal their Christmas tradition of giving back
Several shootings overnight in Lexington
A shooting Monday morning has put a child in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Overnight shooting leaves child with life-threatening injuries
A quiet street, with a lot of history...
WATCH | “Memorial Tree” lights the way for Frankfort neighbors