Lexington Fire Department working to contain house fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews are trying to control a house fire that broke out early Monday morning on Georgetown Street.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet expects the road to be shut down between Price Road and Roosevelt Boulevard until later Monday morning.

So far, firefighters have been unable to get all the way inside and search the house completely.

Chest-high debris blocked firefighters from entering the front door. Part of the ceiling collapsed after crews tried to enter through the back.

Crews are continuing to put out flames as they proceed through the house.

Firefighters searched one bedroom and found no one inside.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is released.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.