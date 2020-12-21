Advertisement

Overnight shooting leaves child with life-threatening injuries

Happened around two Monday morning.
A shooting Monday morning has put a child in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A shooting Monday morning has put a child in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:37 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A child is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries from a shooting.

It happened around 2 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21.

Lexington police say it happened on Catera Trace, off Old Todds Road.

Someone fired shots from out side a home.

A child and adult were inside.

The child has life-threatening injuries, but the adult is expected to be okay.

Police have no suspects at this time.

