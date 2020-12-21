Advertisement

Parole denied for woman at center of notorious murder-for-hire plot in Lexington

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The woman at the center of a notorious murder-for-hire plot in Lexington will remain behind bars.

Elizabeth Turpin is serving a life sentence for plotting to kill her husband Michael Turpin back in 1986.

Her girlfriend, Karen Brown, was convicted in the case as well for holding Michael down as he was stabbed to death.

Turpin was denied parole Monday morning.

She will not be seen by a parole board again.

