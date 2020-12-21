Santa makes early stop in Lexington for a special cause

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Santa Claus made his list, and he’s checking it twice. Already finding 75 kids who have been nothing but nice.

“The amazement in their faces, the joy and the smiles. It’s truly a blessing for us to be able to do this,” said Cassie Slone, the Executive Director of Foster Care Council of Lexington.

Cassie Slone and Lindy Hester started the Foster Care Council of Lexington in 2012. Every year they collaborate with Santa and business owners to give toys, clothes, coats and supplies to foster care children in the area.

“This is a resource for them. You know, it’s hard for them to get their stipends and clothe the kids all through the year. So we provide free clothing in our boutique, so we wanted them to come in and just get as much as they could,” Slone said.

Studio ThriftyFor the Kids looked more like a winter wonderland Sunday.

“They’re leaving with armfuls of presents.”

Santa Claus made an early stop in Lexington today to deliver presents to 75 kids who were especially nice this year! The Foster Care Council hosted their yearly, socially distanced, Christmas Spectacular. They handed out presents, coats & clothes to foster children in the area! pic.twitter.com/gItaFljXVD — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) December 20, 2020

Kids with wide eyes, and small hands trying to hold the wrapped gifts that are almost as big as the smiles under their masks.

“Each child has gotten to have their own specially experience with Santa, so it’s been really cool,” said Lindy Hester, the Business Development Director of Foster Care Council of Lexington.

Santa’s helpers spreading much needed Christmas cheer to several deserving families, who stayed off the naughty list all year.

Several Lexington businesses, like BC Wood Properties and Erie Insurance, Travis Burton and Toys for Tots donated the toys and clothes given out today.

The Foster Care Council provides free clothing, tutoring and funding for enrichment activities for foster families year round.

