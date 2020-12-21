Advertisement

Several shootings overnight in Lexington

No suspects or vehicles yet.
(WCJB)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Multiple shootings happened between in neighborhoods in Lexington.

All of the shots came from outside, into occupied homes.

No injured have been reported.

They occurred in this order from Sunday night, Dec. 20 to Monday morning, Dec. 21:

8:47 p.m. on Ice House Way.

11:12 p.m. on Belmont Drive.

12:08 a.m. on Winding Oak Trail

2:25 a.m. on East Fourth and Race Street.

At last update, police have no suspects or descriptions of vehicles.

At this time they do not believe these shootings are connected to each other or another shooting that left two people injured, including a child.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lexington Police Department.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to PETA, 400 or more thoroughbreds from the U.S. are sold to South Korea each year.
Kentucky Derby thoroughbred slaughtered for meat in South Korea
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Tim Smith is a rural mail carrier in Williamsburg. Tim says he has seen some strange things...
Kentucky mail carrier encounters ax-wielding dog on his route
Gov. Beshear reports 1,765 new cases of COVID-19, 26 deaths Sunday
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Top congressional leaders announce agreement on COVID-19 relief package

Latest News

Lexington family refusing to let a Grinch steal their Christmas tradition of giving back
WATCH | Lexington family refusing to let a Grinch steal their Christmas tradition of giving back
The Lexington Fire Department is working on containing a house fire.
Lexington Fire Department working to contain house fire
A shooting Monday morning has put a child in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Overnight shooting leaves child with life-threatening injuries
Kentuckians have watched as the Pfizer vaccine made its way inside hospital doors across the...
WATCH | Moderna vaccine on the way to Kentucky following FDA approval