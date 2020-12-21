Several shootings overnight in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Multiple shootings happened between in neighborhoods in Lexington.

All of the shots came from outside, into occupied homes.

No injured have been reported.

They occurred in this order from Sunday night, Dec. 20 to Monday morning, Dec. 21:

8:47 p.m. on Ice House Way.

11:12 p.m. on Belmont Drive.

12:08 a.m. on Winding Oak Trail

2:25 a.m. on East Fourth and Race Street.

At last update, police have no suspects or descriptions of vehicles.

At this time they do not believe these shootings are connected to each other or another shooting that left two people injured, including a child.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lexington Police Department.

