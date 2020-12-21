UK prepares for surge in number of people getting COVID-19 tests at Kroger Field

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we get closer to the holidays, officials at the University of Kentucky’s COVID-19 testing sites say they’re seeing more people come out to get tested.

Officials involved in the testing at the Kroger Field site tell us they saw a pretty big spike in the number of people requesting a test around Thanksgiving and they expected to see a similar rise in the demand around Christmas.

“We’ve seen it increase by 50% I expect it to double or triple in the next two to three days,” said Dr. Luke Murray, Wild Health Director of COVID Testing.

Officials at the Kroger Field COVID19 testing site tell me they have expanded their hours and can test five lanes worth of patients right now, and that’s a good thing. Officials also say they’re expecting a huge bump in the number of people getting tested. I’ll have more on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/VPOMrTEtiP — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) December 21, 2020

Dr. Murray with Wild Health the team out at Kroger Field are ready to meet that coming wave. In fact, he says they can process a full line of people in about 15 minutes.

He says, in addition to having five lanes of testing available, they’re also increasing their hours to operate from 8 in the morning until 8 at night.

According to Dr. Murray, if you arrive before 3 or 4 in the afternoon there is a 99% chance that your results will be back by the end of the day.

Dr. Murray says he hopes that the availability of testing is something that people take advantage of especially as families plan on how to handle their Christmas plans.

“I would say that testing is step one because it determines who should be allowed to show up in the first place, and then all the other precautions should be taken care of,” Dr. Murray said. “I would say that you still need to be testing, and testing regularly. Luckily all this testing is free, so, if you wanted to get tested every single day you could. But again, all that determines is if you are positive you should isolate, you should quarantine. If you’re negative you should still take the same kinds of precautions.”

Click here to see the full list of COVID-19 testing locations in Lexington.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.