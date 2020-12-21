WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports 1,988 new COVID-19 cases; 15 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.

The governor says on Tuesday, shipments of the first allocation of Moderna vaccine will be delivered to some hospitals, and he says by Wednesday every acute care hospital will have some amount of vaccine doses.

Gov. Beshear reported 1,988 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 244,297 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 8.64 percent positivity rate. Of Monday’s new cases, 241 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 15 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Monday. The state death total is now 2,412.

As of Monday, 1,580 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 411 are in the ICU, and 231 are on ventilators. At least 34,704 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

On the state’s vaccine website, they will report the total number of doses shipped to Kentucky, the number of people who have been vaccinated, and the number of doses that still need to be deployed. Those numbers will not include the doses meant for long-term care facilities. — Shelby Smithson (@SSmithsonTV) December 21, 2020

