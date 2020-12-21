Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports 1,988 new COVID-19 cases; 15 deaths

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.

The governor says on Tuesday, shipments of the first allocation of Moderna vaccine will be delivered to some hospitals, and he says by Wednesday every acute care hospital will have some amount of vaccine doses.

Ky. long-term care facilities begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines

Gov. Beshear reported 1,988 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 244,297 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 8.64 percent positivity rate. Of Monday’s new cases, 241 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 15 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Monday. The state death total is now 2,412.

Moderna vaccine arrives at St. Claire HealthCare in Morehead

As of Monday, 1,580 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 411 are in the ICU, and 231 are on ventilators. At least 34,704 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

