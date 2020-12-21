Wilmore community holding memorial for Thomson-Hood victims

WILMORE, Ky. (WKYT) - The Wilmore community is remembering the veterans Monday night who lost their lives to COVID-19.

There will be a Final Roll Call and Remembrance of the 34 veterans who died from COVID. The Thomson-Hood Veterans Center had an outbreak back in October and November and this is the community’s way of paying their respects.

The program will be brief and socially distanced, with everyone wearing masks and staying outside.

When a veteran’s name is called, a rose will be laid at the base of the flagpole outside of Wilmore City Hall. A veterans group will lay 34 small flags, one for each veteran, around the flagpole. Then taps will be played at the end.

Families told WKYT before that one of the hardest parts of losing their loved ones to COVID was they weren’t able to actually be with them in person to say their goodbyes. Now they’ll have a chance to say goodbye tonight.

The outbreak at the veterans center has been contained and cases have been declining.

