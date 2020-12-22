Brent Spence Bridge will reopen Tuesday, Ky. officials say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Brent Spence Bridge will reopen by the end of the day, Kentucky state transportation officials said Tuesday morning.

“I am pleased to announce very shortly we will be reopening the Brent Spence Bridge to traffic,” Gov. Andy Beshear said during a 10 a.m. news conference.

The bridge is safe and repairs came in under budget one day early, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. It was expected to reopen on Wednesday.

Northbound Interstate 71/75 is shut down at I-275 early in anticipation of the opening. A single lane that has been open on the northbound side of the highway to Covington closed about midnight.

The on-ramps at Buttermilk Pike, Dixie Highway and Kyles Lane also are blocked but will reopen in a staggered fashion later Tuesday, KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said.

Until the highway reopens, detour onto I-275 to Dixie Highway to the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge to reach downtown Cincinnati. Or, take I-275 to I-471.

The bridge, a major commuter route and pivotal freight thoroughfare, has been closed since a truck hauling a hazardous material caught fire early on Nov. 11.

Kentucky state transportation crews and contractors have worked nonstop to repair the bridge.

As late as Sunday, KYTC Secretary Jim Gray was targeting a reopening date of Wednesday, Dec. 23.

KYTC said Monday evening final inspections of the bridge had been completed, confirming the bridge is safe for travel.

Final repair work is underway, including lane striping on the upper and lower decks, equipment removal and other minor maintenance items, according to state transportation officials.

“Weather permitting, if all of the above items are completed successfully, it is expected that crews will begin the process of restoring normal traffic patterns overnight Monday night and into Tuesday morning, with a possible reopening of the bridge as soon as late-afternoon, Tuesday, Dec. 22,” KYTC said in the statement.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.