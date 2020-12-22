Catholic Action Center holds more limited Faith & Community Christmas Store

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Catholic Action Center is holding its 25th annual Faith and Community Christmas Store on Tuesday.

During a normal year, the Catholic Action Center donates toys and gifts to thousands of families in need ahead of the holiday. But, due to COVID-19, this year’s event is a little different.

Families will drive-through to get their gifts.

Cars drive through and volunteers, or elves as they’re being called, hand out two bags to families. One, a Santa bag filled with goodies. The other, a bag with personal protective equipment to help stay safe from COVID-19.

Today is the 25th annual Faith and Community Christmas Store.

It will be drive-through due to COVID-19 @WKYT pic.twitter.com/SHUgxcmolJ — Grace Finerman (@GraceFinerman) December 22, 2020

Again, during a normal year, the store serves thousands of families, but, due to COVID-19, under 500 families will receive gifts.

Catholic Action Center Director Ginny Ramsey says the event is usually open for anyone to come by and pick-up gifts for their families. However, this year, she says that’s just not possible.

Instead, people pre-registered at the beginning of the month and were given time slots to come by and pick up their bags.

Still, to Ramsey, it’s all about keeping the true meaning of Christmas in mind.

“The most important thing about this year is sharing the true gifts, the joy and the peace and the love and the hope, because we’ll get through this and get back to normal, but we’re all about taking care of each other,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey says if you did not make a reservation, do not come to pick up a gift. Sadly, she says this year supplies are more limited.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.