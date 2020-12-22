Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Snow and Frigid Temps For Christmas

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A developing winter storm looks to bring some wild weather to the region over the next several days, giving us an increasing chance for a White Christmas across much of the region.

Temps ahead of this system will spike into the 50s on Wednesday as winds really crank. Gusts of 40mph-50mph will be possible through the evening as rains arrive.

This is a two-pronged snow system across our region. The first arrives behind the arctic front as cold air crashes in and low pressure develops along the front in the Appalachian Mountains. That will provide several hours of heavy snow in a band that increases in coverage and intensity the farther east it gets.

By Christmas Eve and Day, the upper level low is likely to provide much of the state with some high ratio snows and even some snow squalls. Those high ratio events are often underplayed by the models, so the fact the models are seeing this suggests this part of the system could ramp up even more.

Several inches of snow may fall through Christmas Day, especially across the eastern half of the state.

Frigid temps will also move in, giving us wind chills that may drop below freezing from time to time Christmas Eve into Christmas Day.

