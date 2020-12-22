Community mourns loss of former Paris High School athlete killed in shooting

PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - Well-known former high school athlete Jekobi Wells was shot and killed in Paris Tuesday night.

People in his community and the Kentucky high school sports world are remembering the life of the star athlete they said they lost far too soon.

Brian Washington coached Wells when he played on Paris High School’s football team.

“In the sorrow of this loss, I don’t think he understood how much he was loved,” said Washington.

“Jekobi always had speed,” Washington said. “He was a fast kid and very athletic.”

Washington knew Wells since before he was born, having grown up with his parents. He said Wells always had promising talent and was a young man of character.

“I could call on him when I needed him, there was something about him,” Washington said. “He had that ‘it’ factor,”

Washington said Wells’ passion was for basketball.

“That was his sport, I really think he liked basketball and had the phenomenal tournament run,” Washington said.

The coach said he’ll remember the beloved player by his will to win.

“He was a very explosive player, he made explosive plays,” Washington said.

Wells helped lead his basketball team to winning the 2017 All”A” state title.

“There’s a lot of gifts that were left on the shelf right here with this young man.”

Tonight, hear from the football coach of former high school star athlete, Jekobi Wells. The 21-year-old was shot and killed last night.

