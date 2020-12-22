Advertisement

Crews respond to fire at Lexington retirement community

A firetruck can be seen in the photo.
A firetruck can be seen in the photo.(Source: Gray News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington retirement community had to be evacuated Tuesday afternoon due to a fire.

Fire officials say they were called to the 3000 block of Rio Dosa Drive shortly after noon to check out a report of a possible structure fire.

When crews arrived, they found flames coming from a second-floor window.  They say the fire suppression sprinkler system had activated in the affected unit, which helped contain the fire.

Fire crews quickly extinguished the remaining fire.

We’re told at least one retirement community resident was hurt and taken to the hospital. There’s no word yet on that person’s condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

