Deputies looking for ‘armed & dangerous’ suspects in Laurel County murder case

Ashley Lewis and Robert Brandon Gray.
Ashley Lewis and Robert Brandon Gray.(Laurel Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAUREL CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are wanted on murder warrants out of Laurel County.

The sheriff’s office says 39-year-old Robert Brandon Gray and 30-year-old Ashley B. Lewis are suspects in the murder of 32-year-old Jeremy Caldwell, of Manchester.

According to the sheriff’s office, the murder happened Sunday afternoon near a parking lot off Highway 490, at Highway 1376 about five miles north of London.

The sheriff’s office says Gray and Lewis left the scene in a silver Pontiac G6 after the shooting.

Deputies say the man in the photo is a suspect for a murder that happened on Sunday.
Deputies say the man in the photo is a suspect for a murder that happened on Sunday.(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)

We’re told they should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-864-7000.

