Deputies looking for ‘armed & dangerous’ suspects in Laurel County murder case

LAUREL CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are wanted on murder warrants out of Laurel County.

The sheriff’s office says 39-year-old Robert Brandon Gray and 30-year-old Ashley B. Lewis are suspects in the murder of 32-year-old Jeremy Caldwell, of Manchester.

According to the sheriff’s office, the murder happened Sunday afternoon near a parking lot off Highway 490, at Highway 1376 about five miles north of London.

The sheriff’s office says Gray and Lewis left the scene in a silver Pontiac G6 after the shooting.

Deputies say the man in the photo is a suspect for a murder that happened on Sunday. (Laurel County Sheriff's Office)

We’re told they should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-864-7000.

