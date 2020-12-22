Advertisement

Distribution begins for toy drive in honor of Manny Caulk

Each student at William Wells Brown Elementary is getting a toy for Christmas thanks to...
Fayette County Schools toy drive distribution(Ebony Hutchinson)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Each student at William Wells Brown Elementary is getting a toy for Christmas thanks to Lexington’s high schoolers.

The school’s gym was full of toys on Tuesday and students got to pick something out.

All six high schools started collected toys in honor of late Superintendent Manny Caulk.

Each high school picked one of their feeder elementary schools to donate toys to.

The principal of William Wells Brown, Ebony Hutchinson, says this is something Caulk would’ve been proud of.

“He would’ve loved it. He was partners with all of the staff and all of the students in the district. He wanted nothing but the best for all of his students. He loved William Wells Brown, the students here, and so, he would’ve been extremely proud of Bryson, the student who put the whole entire toy drive together,” Hutchinson said.

Roughly 250 toys were donated.

Hutchinson says they’ll work with parents to make sure every student gets their toy.

