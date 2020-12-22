Five-year-old boy now permanently blind after someone fired shots into Lexington home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A five-year-old boy is now permanently blind after someone fired shots into a home early Monday morning.

Police, family and friends are now left looking for answers.

Malakai Roberts was sleeping next to his mom and three-year-old sibling in the home on Catera Trace. That’s when someone fired 10 bullets at the home and cars. One bullet went through Malakai’s temple, two centimeters away from his brain.

Family friend Dyana Bowens had been staying with Cacy Roberts and her family. She says Malakai is awake now, still recovering from his injuries in the hospital.

Bowens says Roberts ran to her room just after 2:00 a.m. covered in blood, saying Malakai had been shot. The same bullet that went through Malakai’s temple lodged itself in his mom’s arm.

Bowens says doctors tell them Malakai will be permanently blind, may lose an eye and his sense of smell.

A five-year-old boy that has now been robbed of his sight for life.

“We had bicycles on our front porch. It’s clear children live in this house. And to point a gun through the windows. They hit the car five times. Three came through downstairs and two went through upstairs window. And that one is what hit both of them,” Bowen said.

There were five shootings into homes in Lexington that same night. Police haven’t said if there is a connection between them.

The family has created Gofundme pages to help cover medical costs. You can visit those pages here and here.

This is 5-year-old Malakai Roberts. He was asleep in his bed with his mom and sibling when someone fired 10 bullets into their home on Catera Trace. One bullet going through 'Kai's' temple, 2 centimeters away from his brain, leaving him permanently blind.

