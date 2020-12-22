Advertisement

Ford unveils ‘safe distance’ ugly Christmas sweater

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new ugly Christmas sweater helps with social distancing.

Ford calls it the “Safe Distance Christmas Jumper.” It projects the shape of a Christmas tree around you and creates a safe zone for others nearby.

The sweater works through small projectors hidden in the reindeer’s antlers, nose and tail.

It’s a concept design, so it appears you can’t get one just yet.

It’s also unclear if the projection works in daylight.

The sweater is part of Ford’s ongoing “Share the Road” campaign to promote safe driving.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting Monday morning has put a child in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Overnight shooting leaves child with life-threatening injuries
A home became a crime scene in Mayfield, Ky., on Sunday.
Family of 4 dead after reported shooting south of Mayfield, Ky.
This is the best setup, for snow, that we have seen in years.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Dreaming of a White Christmas?
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 1,988 new COVID-19 cases; 15 deaths
According to PETA, 400 or more thoroughbreds from the U.S. are sold to South Korea each year.
Kentucky Derby thoroughbred slaughtered for meat in South Korea

Latest News

As Dr. Fauci receives the COVID vaccine, there are concerns a mutated form of the virus is in...
Virus mutation likely in the US
Surveys show more Americans plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but distrust remains in some...
Push for minorities to get COVID vaccine
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater...
Biden addresses COVID bill, holiday pandemic precautions
Connecticut's governor reacts to news that President-elect Joe Biden picked Miguel Cardona as...
Conn. governor congratulates Miguel Cardona on his education secretary pick