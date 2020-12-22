Advertisement

Health dept. reports 85 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

As we get closer to the holidays, officials at the University of Kentucky’s COVID-19 testing sites say they’re seeing more people come out to get tested.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 85 new COVID-19 cases for Monday, December 21.

No deaths were reported.

The new cases bring the total number in Fayette County to 21,809. The death toll is at 152.

The state’s COVID-19 map still shows Fayette County in the red zone with 46.2 cases per 100,000 population. Red zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people.

Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 451 cases, Dec. 9
  • 409 cases, Dec. 2
  • 362 cases, Nov. 22
  • 334 cases, Nov. 28
  • 306 cases, Nov. 25
  • 297 cases, Dec. 3
  • 296 cases, Dec. 1
  • 281 cases, Nov. 27
  • 274 cases, Nov. 21
  • 265 cases, Nov. 14

Although the COVID-19 vaccine has started being distributed to healthcare workers and long-term care facilities, the health department says it won’t be widely available for the general public until later in 2021.

Health officials say you can also help slow the spread of COVID-19 by following these public health guidelines:

  • Wash your hands often
  • Avoid close contact with others
  • Wear a cloth face-covering in public
  • Stay home if you have symptoms.

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.

Statewide, there are 244,297 total cases of COVID-19. 2,412 Kentuckians have died from the virus. The state’s positivity rate is at 8.64%.

