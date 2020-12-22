Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Dreaming of a White Christmas?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Climatologically speaking, we don’t see a White Christmas that often. This year’s pattern says something very different.

Greetings. I took a few days off to prepare for Christmas and re-charge the old battery. Now, it is time to dig in and tackle this White Christmas chance.

Before we get to the snowy part of this forecast, let’s talk about today and tomorrow. Today will be quiet on all sides. You’ll see temperatures reach the low to mid-40s for highs. It puts us right around normal for this time of year. Wednesday will include strong southerly winds, mild temperatures, and late-day rain chances. I would say around 10 to 15 degrees above normal. Those wind gusts of 40 or higher will never let it be a perfectly comfortable day. The reason for the wind? An ARCTIC FRONT!

This next front is what many of us have been waiting a very long time to see. Not the Arctic part of it, but the snowy part of it. I mentioned earlier that we usually don’t have a White Christmas around here. Most of the time, we don’t even see any flakes flying. This year is very different because of this Arctic front. It is loaded with moisture, and the cold air will race in behind it. This means the two, cold air and moisture, will get together in Kentucky.

Time to break-it-down:

- Rain arrives late Wednesday evening/night

- Rain changes to snow early Thursday morning

- Snow continues during the daytime hours

- Widespread snow ends Friday morning

- Streaky snow showers linger all-day

To go along with the Arctic front, we’ll have the air from which it gets its name. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the upper teens on Christmas Day. It will be tough out there. Winds will still be howling across Kentucky. That would mean wind chill readings would fall in the low single-digits.

For all of you winter weather lovers and all of you White Christmas dreamers, this year is looking pretty good for you.

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

