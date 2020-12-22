Advertisement

Lexington Rescue Mission looking for more Christmas volunteers

The Mission needs more volunteers for Christmas
(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 4:54 AM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Rescue Mission is asking for help delivering Christmas dinners.

Staff said on Facebook that the group has received an outpouring of request from people who need help putting a holiday dinner on the table.

The Mission needs help making deliveries Wednesday, Dec. 23rd, from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Individuals, families, and church groups are invited to help.

Anyone interested in volunteering can email an official through this link.

