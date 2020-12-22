Advertisement

Thomson-Hood Veterans Center begins COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday

Governor Andy Beshear says Thomson-Hood Veterans Center will begin administering COVID-19...
Governor Andy Beshear says Thomson-Hood Veterans Center will begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMORE, Ky. (WKYT) - Some uplifting news for a veterans center in Wilmore.

Governor Andy Beshear says Thomson-Hood Veterans Center will begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday.

The facility has been dealing with an outbreak and 34 veterans have died from COVID-related complications.

The vaccine comes after a memorial service was held Monday night to honor the veterans lost.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

