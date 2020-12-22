Thomson-Hood Veterans Center begins COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday

WILMORE, Ky. (WKYT) - Some uplifting news for a veterans center in Wilmore.

Governor Andy Beshear says Thomson-Hood Veterans Center will begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday.

The facility has been dealing with an outbreak and 34 veterans have died from COVID-related complications.

The vaccine comes after a memorial service was held Monday night to honor the veterans lost.

