Thomson-Hood Veterans Center begins COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMORE, Ky. (WKYT) - Some uplifting news for a veterans center in Wilmore.
Governor Andy Beshear says Thomson-Hood Veterans Center will begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday.
The facility has been dealing with an outbreak and 34 veterans have died from COVID-related complications.
The vaccine comes after a memorial service was held Monday night to honor the veterans lost.
