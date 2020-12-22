Washington Post: Kentucky is the only state where ICU capacity is lower now than three months ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some positive news came out of the governor’s COVID-19 briefing Monday as Gov. Andy Beshear said several numbers in the COVID report show a period of plateau.

The total COVID-19 cases per week, the number of hospitalizations, and the COVID patients in the ICU are just a few of the daily reports that are trending down in Kentucky over the last couple of weeks.

“It’s not very often we get to celebrate those kinds of healthcare accomplishments and be at number one for the right reasons,” Kentucky Department for Public Health Dr. Steven Stack said.

It’s something that’s even been recognized nationally, the Washington Post published an article with numbers showing Kentucky is the only state in the country where ICU capacity is lower now than it was three months ago.

“To every Kentuckian who sacrificed in this last round of restrictions, to every Kentuckian who is wearing a mask every day, to every Kentuckian who is following the rules, look at that,” Gov. Beshear said. “I hope that makes you proud because that’s your work.”

Just compared to our border states, data shows Kentucky has fewer cases and COVID-related deaths than any state except West Virginia, and we also have the lowest death rate.

It’s an impact Lexington Emergency Physician Dr. Ryan Stanton said he’s noticed firsthand as he’s had to travel across state lines for work.

“I just felt like Kentuckians in general were a little bit better, a little bit more mask compliant, a little bit more distancing compliant and honestly just a little bit more awareness than other places I was traveling to with motor sports.,” Dr. Stanton said. “It’s always nice to come here and I always felt a little bit safer when I was in and around the Bluegrass.”

It’s a ranking health experts are urging Kentuckians to keep especially heading into the holidays.

“The ball is in your court, folks,” Dr. Stack said. “We’ve got to get through the next two weeks and not cause a horrible self-inflicted wound.”

