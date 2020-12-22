Advertisement

Gov. Beshear, other Ky. leaders receive COVID-19 vaccine

Gov. Andy Beshear received his COVID-19 vaccination on Tuesday, December 22nd.
Gov. Andy Beshear received his COVID-19 vaccination on Tuesday, December 22nd.(Gov. Andy Beshear's Office)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear and other Kentucky leaders received the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday morning:

On a recent call with governors, the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, recommended all governors be vaccinated in public as soon as possible.

The governor was joined at the event by Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John Minton, Senate President Robert Stivers, Speaker of the House David Osborne, Executive Cabinet Secretary J. Michael Brown and Commissioner of the Department for Public Health Dr. Steven Stack.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting Monday morning has put a child in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Overnight shooting leaves child with life-threatening injuries
A home became a crime scene in Mayfield, Ky., on Sunday.
Family of 4 dead after reported shooting south of Mayfield, Ky.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 1,988 new COVID-19 cases; 15 deaths
According to PETA, 400 or more thoroughbreds from the U.S. are sold to South Korea each year.
Kentucky Derby thoroughbred slaughtered for meat in South Korea
Elizabeth Turpin
Parole denied for woman at center of notorious murder-for-hire plot in Lexington

Latest News

As we get closer to the holidays, officials at the University of Kentucky’s COVID-19 testing...
Health dept. reports 85 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington
FDA
Can the country test out of the pandemic?
Snow develops and moves across Kentucky for Christmas Eve/Day
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
This is the best setup, for snow, that we have seen in years.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Dreaming of a White Christmas?