Gov. Beshear, other Ky. leaders receive COVID-19 vaccine

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear and other Kentucky leaders received the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday morning:

On a recent call with governors, the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, recommended all governors be vaccinated in public as soon as possible.

The governor was joined at the event by Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John Minton, Senate President Robert Stivers, Speaker of the House David Osborne, Executive Cabinet Secretary J. Michael Brown and Commissioner of the Department for Public Health Dr. Steven Stack.

