Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Winter Storm Warning Eastern Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a WKYT First Alert Weather Day and this continues through Christmas.

A Winter Storm Warning is out for much of eastern Kentucky for Christmas Eve with a Winter Weather Advisory for areas just west of that into parts of central Kentucky.

We continue to track an arctic front toward the bluegrass state and that’s going to bring big time changes tonight into Christmas Eve. As low pressure develops along the front, we get an enhanced snow band across eastern Kentucky.

Farther west toward the Lexington metro, snows will be much lighter and we could have some sleet and freezing rain for a time early Thursday.

Snow showers and squalls will then develop for Christmas Eve with another band of light snow dropping in for Christmas Day. This could put down additional light accumulations across the region. Temps will be frigid during this time with a wind chill near 0 into Christmas Day.

The farther east you live, the better the chance for several inches of snow from this setup. Amounts will drop off dramatically into central Kentucky with very little in the west.

