COVID-19 won’t stop in-person Christmas services at two Lexington churches

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The pandemic won’t stop church services for Christmas Eve and Christmas in some houses of worship.

Father Norman Fischer of Saint Peter Claver Catholic Church says even in our darkest moments there is joy.

“Yes, we can have joy. That’s who we are as a people,” Father Fischer said. “People love people of God, and Jesus came to give us joy.”

That joy will continue this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at the church. COVID-19 or not, services will be held in person and online.

“The real present is our presence with one another on the holiday season during this Christmas,” Father Fischer said.

The presence of one another will be six feet apart with masks and hand sanitizer on hand.

At Crossroads Christian Church, Pastor Bryan Carter says the seats are being disinfected ahead of Christmas Eve services.

The church’s 1,100 seat auditorium will be allowed to hold a physically distant 400 people.

“Some people are choosing to stay home because they wanna keep their family safe during the holidays and we certainly understand that that’s why we put so many resources into our online products,” Pastor Carter said.

The church has produced an online “Christmas special” for those who want to stay home. Regardless, Christmas will come pandemic or not. Hopefully, joy will shine bright during these dark days.

“That joy is Jesus over you and that’s how we’re going to spell joy this year,” said Father Fischer said.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in-person mass at Saint Peter Claver Church are full, but you can go online for services.

