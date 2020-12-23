Drugs, needles seized by police after crash leads to drug bust at Georgetown home

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Georgetown Police Department says one person was charged after a crash led to a drug bust.

Police say they responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles Tuesday evening at the intersection of Paris Pike and Connector Road. While investigating the crash, a Georgetown police officer was exposed to illegal substances and was transported to the hospital.

As the investigation continued, detectives were able to get a search warrant for a home on Old Lemons Mill Court. The police department says they later executed the search warrant and seized suspected heroin, meth, Xanax, suboxone, hypodermic needles, scales, cell phones and over $1,300 in cash.

Police say 56-year-old Bridgett Miller was charged with trafficking heroin and tampering with physical evidence.

The police department says the investigation is ongoing, with the the chance of more charges pending against other people associated with the home.

