Fayette Co. Health Department holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic for heathcare workers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More healthcare workers are getting the COVID vaccine through the Lexington Fayette-County Health Department’s clinic.

“The message is that you don’t have to be part of any of the larger clinics or the hospitals to get protected. There are things in place to help you help you,” said health department spokesperson Kevin Hall.

Healthcare workers were one of the top priorities to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but not all of those workers are affiliated with the large hospitals that received the doses.

“This is for the smaller to medium size places to make sure they get protected,” Hall said.

About 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine were distributed by the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department. Cars pulled up, got their shots, and waited 15 minutes to make sure they were okay. The Health Department says no serious reactions were reported. The only side effects were smiles and excitement.

“I’m super excited to have the opportunity. They did a fantastic job because it was very seamless and easy, very safe. As painless as possible,” said gastroenterologist Tom Knopp.

“We’re looking at the spring, March, April according to some of the federal guidelines. But today is just the first step in getting us there,” Hall said.

And when that day comes, these healthcare workers are encouraging people to get vaccinated as well.

“The data is overwhelming about it effectiveness and also it’s safety to this point. So it makes complete sense, when you have the opportunity to get vaccinated and prevent this terrible disease, to get it,” said gastroenterologist Nathan Massey.

Some first responders were also vaccinated today. Several Lexington firefighters and paramedics were included in the vaccine drive.

