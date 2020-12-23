Advertisement

Fayette Co. Health Department holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic for heathcare workers

Lexington vaccine drive
Lexington vaccine drive(WKYT)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More healthcare workers are getting the COVID vaccine through the Lexington Fayette-County Health Department’s clinic.

“The message is that you don’t have to be part of any of the larger clinics or the hospitals to get protected. There are things in place to help you help you,” said health department spokesperson Kevin Hall.

Healthcare workers were one of the top priorities to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but not all of those workers are affiliated with the large hospitals that received the doses.

“This is for the smaller to medium size places to make sure they get protected,” Hall said.

About 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine were distributed by the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department. Cars pulled up, got their shots, and waited 15 minutes to make sure they were okay. The Health Department says no serious reactions were reported. The only side effects were smiles and excitement.

“I’m super excited to have the opportunity. They did a fantastic job because it was very seamless and easy, very safe. As painless as possible,” said gastroenterologist Tom Knopp.

“We’re looking at the spring, March, April according to some of the federal guidelines. But today is just the first step in getting us there,” Hall said.

And when that day comes, these healthcare workers are encouraging people to get vaccinated as well.

“The data is overwhelming about it effectiveness and also it’s safety to this point. So it makes complete sense, when you have the opportunity to get vaccinated and prevent this terrible disease, to get it,” said gastroenterologist Nathan Massey.

Some first responders were also vaccinated today. Several Lexington firefighters and paramedics were included in the vaccine drive.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the best setup, for snow, that we have seen in years.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Dreaming of a White Christmas?
Snow accumulations look decent
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Those White Christmas dreams look more like reality
A home became a crime scene in Mayfield, Ky., on Sunday.
Investigators say Ky. man shot and killed wife, sons before turning gun on himself
Ashley Lewis and Robert Brandon Gray.
Deputies looking for ‘armed & dangerous’ suspects in Laurel County murder case
Malakai Roberts was sleeping next to his mom and three-year-old sibling in the home on Catera...
Five-year-old boy now permanently blind after someone fired shots into Lexington home

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 2,953 new COVID-19 cases; 8.35% positivity rate
Angry truck drivers from the United Kingdom were in a standoff with border officials near...
Virus-linked isolation of UK eases but backlog persists
The CDC recommends families celebrate the winter holidays at home with people they already live...
‘Mom’s worth it’: US holiday travel surges despite outbreak
File photo of United airplane.
Man shows symptoms after aiding flight passenger with virus