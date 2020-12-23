Gov. Beshear reports 2,953 new COVID-19 cases; 8.35% positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

“Team Kentucky, from the bottom of my heart – thank you. This war is far from over, but we’ve won another battle, beating back exponential growth of this virus in our state before Christmas,” said Gov. Beshear. “I hope you all enjoy a wonderful holiday, even if it looks a little different this year. Please be careful so we can hold on to the progress we’ve made.

Gov. Beshear reported 2,953 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 250,280 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 8.35 percent positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 322 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 26 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday. The state death total is now 2,466.

The deaths reported Wednesday include a 95-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man from Adair County; an 82-year-old man from Allen County; a 90-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man from Bath County; an 85-year-old man from Carter County; an 85-year-old man from Casey County; an 87-year-old woman from Clinton County; an 89-year-old woman from Daviess County; two women, ages 85 and 89, from Fayette County; a 69-year-old man from Greenup County; two men, ages 73 and 89, from Harlan County; an 85-year-old woman from Hopkins County; an 82-year-old woman and two men, ages 66 and 90, from Jefferson County; a 69-year-old man from Letcher County; two women, ages 69 and 79, from Lincoln County; an 83-year-old man from Madison County; a 90-year-old woman from Mason County; and two women ages, 62 and 63, and a 76-year-old man from Pulaski County.

As of Wednesday, 1,644 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 413 are in the ICU, and 222 are on ventilators. At least 35,478 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

“What I love about this holiday most is that it’s not about the gifts; it’s about people taking care of each other and appreciating their loved ones and community more than ever. Let’s all live up to the true spirit of Christmas this year, and every year in the future after we get through this together,” the governor said.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.