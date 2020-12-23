Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Those White Christmas dreams look more like reality

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One of the only times that a lot of us can get together on snow is at Christmas. This year we have a solid chance of having plenty on the ground.

Get ready for wind and mild temperatures today. This is the zone out ahead of the arctic front. It will bring our numbers up tremendously. You will see highs reach the mid and upper 50s this afternoon. I think some of you will jump up to 60. Winds will howl in here at around 30-40 MPH. Showers will slip in during the evening hours. That is when we know the Arctic Front is on the way!

Early on Thursday morning, the transition from rain to wintry weather begins. There is a brief period of freezing rain and sleet before going all the way over to snow. The snow will be heavy enough to make up for lost time with the wintry mix. I think there is a very good chance that we see several inches of snow in some areas.

Breakdown time:

- Snow starts flying early Thursday morning

- Heavy bands line up throughout the day

- Some will see totals reach 3-5 inches in eastern KY

- Around Lexington, it looks like 1-3″ is a safe bet

The cold that follows the snow will be very impressive. Afternoon readings on Christmas Day will come in around 19 with gusty winds making it feel like 0 or colder. Numbers like that will sting!

It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

