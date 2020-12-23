Advertisement

Kroger Field sees surge in people getting tested for COVID-19 ahead of Christmas

As we get closer to the holidays, officials at the University of Kentucky’s COVID-19 testing sites say they’re seeing more people come out to get tested.(WKYT)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials at Kroger Field say they’ve seen about a 50 percent increase in people getting tested for COVID-19 before the holiday.

The Wild Health team at Kroger Field says it’s been prepared for the surge.

Kroger Field is getting extra attention because it’s one of the only drive-through testing sites available in Lexington right now. Some of the city’s popular sites, like BCTC and Southland Christian Church, are closed Wednesday through Christmas Day.

But if you’re planning to get tested in the blue lot of Kroger Field, you’ll need to make an appointment first.

They say right now they’re able to test a full line of cars in about 15 minutes. In addition to having five lanes of testing available, they’re also increasing their hours to operate from 8 in the morning until 8 at night.

They’re finding that anyone who gets tested before 3 or 4 o’clock in the afternoon will likely receive results that same day.

The testing is free, and open seven days a week.

Keep in mind, even if you do get tested before Christmas, health experts are warning it’s not a fool-proof plan. They say you should continue following health and safety guidelines.

Appointments for Wednesday are still available online here.

