Lexington mother accused of killing her baby

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman is accused of killing her infant child.

Police say 32-year-old Sammantha Moore was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a murder charge.

Sammantha Moore, 32. (Lexington Police Dept.)

According to police, officers were dispatched late-Wednesday morning to an apartment on Centre Parkway. They say officers found an unresponsive 9-month-old boy at the home.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say their investigation found that Moore intentionally caused the death of her son by use of physical force.

Moore is being held in the Fayette County Detention Center.

