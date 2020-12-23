Advertisement

Lexington mother accused of killing her baby

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman is accused of killing her infant child.

Police say 32-year-old Sammantha Moore was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a murder charge.

Sammantha Moore, 32.
Sammantha Moore, 32.(Lexington Police Dept.)

According to police, officers were dispatched late-Wednesday morning to an apartment on Centre Parkway. They say officers found an unresponsive 9-month-old boy at the home.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say their investigation found that Moore intentionally caused the death of her son by use of physical force.

Moore is being held in the Fayette County Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the best setup, for snow, that we have seen in years.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Dreaming of a White Christmas?
A home became a crime scene in Mayfield, Ky., on Sunday.
Investigators say Ky. man shot and killed wife, sons before turning gun on himself
Snow accumulations look decent
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Those White Christmas dreams look more like reality
Ashley Lewis and Robert Brandon Gray.
Deputies looking for ‘armed & dangerous’ suspects in Laurel County murder case
Malakai Roberts was sleeping next to his mom and three-year-old sibling in the home on Catera...
Five-year-old boy now permanently blind after someone fired shots into Lexington home

Latest News

As we get closer to the holidays, officials at the University of Kentucky’s COVID-19 testing...
Kroger Field sees surge in people getting tested for COVID-19 ahead of Christmas
One person seriously hurt after car slams into street sweeper in Lexington
WATCH | One person seriously hurt after car slams into street sweeper in Lexington
Road crews prepare to deal with aftermath of system that will bring white Christmas
WATCH | Road crews prepare to deal with aftermath of system that will bring white Christmas
A passenger has serious injuries after the car they were riding in slammed into the back of a...
One person seriously hurt after car slams into street sweeper in Lexington