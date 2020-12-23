Advertisement

Lexington Rescue Mission volunteers deliver holiday meals

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today the Lexington Rescue Mission will deliver meals to families in need.

The rescue mission has provided Christmas dinner to families for almost 20 years, but delivery is new this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Just over 100 volunteers are helping with the meals.

Over 730 will be delivered today, with about 700 more taken as carry-out.

Officials with the Lexington Rescue Mission say the need for things like this has been greater this year more than ever before.

“We wanted everyone to have a good Christmas. We know there are those out there that don’t have access to Christmas meals, or even just someone coming by and wishing them a merry Christmas and we wanted to reach out to those in our community that needed that this Christmas,” said Kim Livesay.

The rescue mission is serving up all the Christmas favorites in their meals- ham, casseroles, sweet potatoes, corn, rolls and dessert.

