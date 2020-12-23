Advertisement

Millions fewer Americans will travel for the holidays this year, AAA says

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two days before Christmas would typically be a busy time both in the air and on the roads. But, like everything with COVID-19, this year it’s a lot different.

Government and health leaders are advising people not to travel because of COVID-19.

Air travelers at Blue Grass Airport tell us they are seeing a lot fewer people this time of the year.

Grace Phillips is flying home for the holidays, traveling for the first time since the pandemic started. She’s anxious to see her mother and says she’s taking all the necessary precautions to make sure she and others are safe.

She says she was recently got tested for COVID-19 and will be wearing a mask all the time while on the plane and in the airports. She says it’s a much different time to be traveling.

“Some people seem to be taking it seriously and I go out of my way to keep my distance from people,” Phillips said. “Doesn’t seem like everyone is doing their part.”

According to AAA, at least two-thirds of Americans say they are not planning on traveling this year. In fact, the number of travelers could be about 34 million less this year.

