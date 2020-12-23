Advertisement

One person seriously hurt after car slams into street sweeper in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A passenger has serious injuries after the car they were riding in slammed into the back of a street sweeper in Lexington.

The crash happened around nine Wednesday morning on Polo Club Boulevard.

Both sides of the road were closed while police investigated. The road is back open.

Police told us the passenger has life-threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt.

