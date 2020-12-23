Road crews prepare to deal with aftermath of system that will bring white Christmas

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The forecast is shaping up to give us our first truly white Christmas in several years, but with snow and ice potentially forming, that could make travel dangerous during the morning hours.

With roughly 600 lane miles to clear across the county, the Scott County Road Department says they’re ready for whatever this winter holiday system brings and, they add, this pandemic won’t be slowing them down.

Over the past few days JR Brandenburg, the director of Roads and Maintenance, says they have been holding several meetings to discuss the upcoming snow event.

I’m in Scott County today speaking to officials about how they plan to tackle this tricky winter system with a rain to snow transition, and also about if the pandemic has impacted them in any way. Catch that story at 12 and later this evening on @WKYT #KYwx pic.twitter.com/IB4RyjjBSH — Adam Burniston (@AdamBurnistonWX) December 23, 2020

One challenge that will make clearing roads difficult is the fact that we will first see rain before it transitions over to any ice or snow, which means salt would be wasted if put down early.

So, Brandenburg says their crews will be ready to hit the roads once regions begin seeing that transition to wintry weather.

Another impact on how quickly they can clear roads is traffic, which they hope will be low, on county roads as more people stay home for the holidays during the pandemic.

“Makes our job a little bit easier with the less traffic out there and everything,” Brandenburg said. “So, that shouldn’t be a big factor. If it does, it should impact us in a positive way.”

Brandenburg also tells us they have no worry about their salt supply for this winter season. Due to last year’s milder winter, they barely touched their supply of salt.

Brandenburg says they’re fortunate to not be significantly impacted by the pandemic as their only major change is limiting their plow trucks to one driver instead of two.

