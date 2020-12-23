Advertisement

One suspect involved in Laurel County murder arrested after standoff with Police

By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 3:04 PM EST
UPDATE: Robert Gray was arrested by Laurel County deputies.

KEAVY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday that they were involved in a standoff with someone they believe to be Robert Brandon Gray, a suspect wanted in the murder of Jeremy Caldwell over the weekend.

The Sheriff’s Department says someone matching Gray’s description was reportedly seen entering a home in the Keavy community. As of yet, nobody inside the home has responded to requests from the Laurel County Special Response Team to come to the door.

This is a developing story, we will update you as more information becomes available.

