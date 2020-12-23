St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington begins giving COVID-19 vaccine to employees

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were given to employees at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington Wednesday morning.

Employees that received the vaccine say they wanted to set an example for the public going forward.

“We take care of these patients and we have to take the responsibility,” said Dr. Magdalene Karon. “I have to be brave for them too.”

“I’m fortunate to be able to receive the vaccine and set forth a good example for the general public when it’s available,” Dr. Joseph Karpinsky said.

This morning St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington began vaccinating it’s employees with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Two staff members received the shot today but officials say they have 2,000 doses at their main campus ready to go. I’ll have more on this coming up on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/748Un9tEip — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) December 23, 2020

Officials say they have 2,000 doses of the vaccine ready to go at the main St. Joseph Campus and an additional 1,500 doses at their East Campus.

That number of vaccines will be enough to vaccinate all employees at the hospital that come into contact with COVID-19 patients and officials say they’ll continue to vaccinate workers through the holidays.

While this is an exciting day, after the nine months of fighting and waiting, officials say it’s not a time to relax. They say guidelines must still be followed and it’s important that people be willing to take the vaccine when it becomes available.

“You can’t ask people to do things without actually doing them yourself, so you know, receiving the vaccine and showing people it’s safe and not only that, it’s beneficial is paramount in moving forward in this situation,” Dr. Karpinsky said.

Officials did acknowledge that there are still unknowns surrounding how long this vaccine will be effective, but they said this is the best tool we have to fight this virus and they’re excited to be able to start the vaccination process.

