Advertisement

St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington begins giving COVID-19 vaccine to employees

By Jim Stratman
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were given to employees at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington Wednesday morning.

Employees that received the vaccine say they wanted to set an example for the public going forward.

“We take care of these patients and we have to take the responsibility,” said Dr. Magdalene Karon. “I have to be brave for them too.”

“I’m fortunate to be able to receive the vaccine and set forth a good example for the general public when it’s available,” Dr. Joseph Karpinsky said.

Officials say they have 2,000 doses of the vaccine ready to go at the main St. Joseph Campus and an additional 1,500 doses at their East Campus.

That number of vaccines will be enough to vaccinate all employees at the hospital that come into contact with COVID-19 patients and officials say they’ll continue to vaccinate workers through the holidays.

While this is an exciting day, after the nine months of fighting and waiting, officials say it’s not a time to relax. They say guidelines must still be followed and it’s important that people be willing to take the vaccine when it becomes available.

“You can’t ask people to do things without actually doing them yourself, so you know, receiving the vaccine and showing people it’s safe and not only that, it’s beneficial is paramount in moving forward in this situation,” Dr. Karpinsky said.

Officials did acknowledge that there are still unknowns surrounding how long this vaccine will be effective, but they said this is the best tool we have to fight this virus and they’re excited to be able to start the vaccination process.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the best setup, for snow, that we have seen in years.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Dreaming of a White Christmas?
A home became a crime scene in Mayfield, Ky., on Sunday.
Investigators say Ky. man shot and killed wife, sons before turning gun on himself
Ashley Lewis and Robert Brandon Gray.
Deputies looking for ‘armed & dangerous’ suspects in Laurel County murder case
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in the state.
Gov. Beshear reports 3,057 new COVID-19 cases; 28 deaths
Malakai Roberts was sleeping next to his mom and three-year-old sibling in the home on Catera...
Five-year-old boy now permanently blind after someone fired shots into Lexington home

Latest News

Health dept. reports 134 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington
WATCH | Health dept. reports 134 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington
St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington begins giving COVID-19 vaccine to employees
WATCH | St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington begins giving COVID-19 vaccine to employees
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has reported about 30 new COVID-19 cases a day...
Health dept. reports 134 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington
Winter weather gets cranked up soon
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast