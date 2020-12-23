UK basketball game with South Carolina postponed
Wildcats vs. Gamecocks game will not be played December 29
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The South Carolina at Kentucky men’s basketball game for December 29 has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the South Carolina basketball program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.
Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.