Advertisement

UK basketball game with South Carolina postponed

Wildcats vs. Gamecocks game will not be played December 29
South Carolina vs UK
South Carolina vs UK(espn)
By Brian Milam
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The South Carolina at Kentucky men’s basketball game for December 29 has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the South Carolina basketball program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the best setup, for snow, that we have seen in years.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Dreaming of a White Christmas?
A home became a crime scene in Mayfield, Ky., on Sunday.
Investigators say Ky. man shot and killed wife, sons before turning gun on himself
Snow accumulations look decent
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Those White Christmas dreams look more like reality
Ashley Lewis and Robert Brandon Gray.
Deputies looking for ‘armed & dangerous’ suspects in Laurel County murder case
Malakai Roberts was sleeping next to his mom and three-year-old sibling in the home on Catera...
Five-year-old boy now permanently blind after someone fired shots into Lexington home

Latest News

Churchill Downs (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Churchill Downs Inc. names new president
Freshman Wendell Green Jr. finished with 13 points, eight assists and three steals
Colonels wrap up non-conference schedule with win over High Point
Jekobi Wells was shot and killed in his hometown of Paris, turning the community upside down.
Community mourns loss of former Paris High School athlete killed in shooting
Landon Young UK Football Preseason Practice 2020 Photo by Jacob Noger - UK Football
Four Wildcats earn coaches All-SEC honors