Advertisement

Actor Tom Selleck leaves $2,020 tip for servers, note

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor Tom Selleck left a $2,020 tip last month at a New York restaurant.

Donnie Wahlberg, who plays Selleck’s son on the TV drama “Blue Bloods” paid tribute to the act of kindness Wednesday on Twitter.

“I found out that my TV dad Tom Selleck has generously accepted the #2020TipChallenge at Elios Upper East Side!” Wahlberg wrote.

Wahlberg also shared a picture of the receipt with the tip amount and a picture of the handwritten note Selleck wrote to the restaurant staff.

Selleck wrote in the note that he was honoring Wahlberg’s tip challenge

The actor left his 2020 tip in November but kept it a secret for weeks.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow accumulations look decent
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Those White Christmas dreams look more like reality
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Winter Storm Warning Eastern Kentucky
Sammantha Moore, 32.
Lexington mother accused of killing her baby
Snow chances increase
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Time for the snow to blow across Kentucky
(Credit: Laurel County Sheriff’s Office)
One suspect involved in Laurel County murder arrested after standoff with police

Latest News

EMS workers serenade Dr. Anthony Fauci ahead of his 80th birthday.
Fauci gets birthday serenade as he leaves work
File image
Crews working to keep Lexington’s roads safe as winter weather rolls in
Police say Anabel Cannon was reported missing from her home on Burgess Avenue around 2:45 a.m....
Have you seen her? Lexington police looking for missing girl
EMS workers serenade Dr. Anthony Fauci ahead of his 80th birthday.
Fauci gets birthday serenade as he leaves work
A four-year-old girl is reunited with her mother after she and her grandparents were rescued in...
Child, grandparents stranded in national forest rescued