Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Winter weather and arctic air takes over

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As the last bit of misting rain turns to snow, a wintry look will take over the forecast for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with arctic air intruding as well.

If you plan to travel this evening or tonight, you’ll want to be cautious on the roadways as temperatures remain well below freezing and any wet surfaces begin to freeze. Temperatures will continue to fall through the 20s and into the teens as we get into tonight and overnight. Snow will continue to blast through our region this evening and tonight as well, providing a coating to a few inches across central and western parts of the state and then several inches the further east and southeast you go. Winds will also remain breezy with gusts of 20+mph, making temperatures feel about 10 degrees cooler than they are.

Here is the latest look at our call for snowfall (WKYT)

Scattered snow will stick with us into the first part of Christmas Day, providing a little more accumulation for some areas in the Commonwealth. Temperatures will begin the day in the lower teens and single digits with wind chill values around zero. Gusty winds of 20mph will be on and off throughout the day, keeping wind chill values in the single digits while actual highs only reach the mid to upper teens. By the later afternoon and evening, most snow will be out of our region, leading to drier but frigid conditions.

As we continue through the weekend and into next week, our pattern looks to remain active with another weak wintry mix possible Sunday night into Monday, and then another system arrives by the middle and latter half of the week. Temperatures will rebound slightly by the weekend and next week, with highs bouncing between the mid to upper 30s and lower 40s.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.