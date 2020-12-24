Advertisement

Crews working to keep Lexington’s roads safe as winter weather rolls in

By Ally Blake
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews are getting Lexington’s streets and roads prepared for the winter weather.

The director of the Lexington Streets and Roads Department says they plan to keep crews on the roads and for the rest of Christmas Eve, then rely on the department’s on-call system for the holiday.

While COVID-19 has taken some of their employees off the job, the Division of Water Quality is helping to fill holes in staffing, but Lexington Streets and Roads feel like they have enough people to help cover the roads Thursday and more on standby as the winter weather falls.

As the rain begins to transition to snow, we know that anything that falls will freeze over as temperatures on your Christmas morning will be in the teens with a wind chill around zero making a great day to just stay at home with family.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow accumulations look decent
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Those White Christmas dreams look more like reality
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Winter Storm Warning Eastern Kentucky
Sammantha Moore, 32.
Lexington mother accused of killing her baby
Snow chances increase
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Time for the snow to blow across Kentucky
(Credit: Laurel County Sheriff’s Office)
One suspect involved in Laurel County murder arrested after standoff with police

Latest News

Police say Anabel Cannon was reported missing from her home on Burgess Avenue around 2:45 a.m....
Have you seen her? Lexington police looking for missing girl
Starla is a special needs child so her new tricycle had to be as special as her.
Santa stops in Lexington early to deliver special tricycle to a very special girl
We know a lot of people did their shopping online this year because of the pandemic, but the...
Fayette Mall sees rush of last-minute holiday shoppers
Health officials say you can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by following the public health...
Health dept. reports 186 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington