Crews working to keep Lexington’s roads safe as winter weather rolls in

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews are getting Lexington’s streets and roads prepared for the winter weather.

The director of the Lexington Streets and Roads Department says they plan to keep crews on the roads and for the rest of Christmas Eve, then rely on the department’s on-call system for the holiday.

While COVID-19 has taken some of their employees off the job, the Division of Water Quality is helping to fill holes in staffing, but Lexington Streets and Roads feel like they have enough people to help cover the roads Thursday and more on standby as the winter weather falls.

As the rain begins to transition to snow, we know that anything that falls will freeze over as temperatures on your Christmas morning will be in the teens with a wind chill around zero making a great day to just stay at home with family.

