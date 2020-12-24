Advertisement

Fayette Mall sees rush of last-minute holiday shoppers

We know a lot of people did their shopping online this year because of the pandemic, but the...
We know a lot of people did their shopping online this year because of the pandemic, but the crowd of people at Fayette Mall on Christmas Eve proves people still want to shop in-person.(WKYT)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Pandemic or not, one thing that will never change about the holidays is the last-minute shopping.

We know a lot of people did their shopping online this year because of the pandemic, but the crowd of people at Fayette Mall on Christmas Eve proves people still want to shop in-person.

We’ve talked to people who say they haven’t had problems finding what they came for. Things like candles, jewelry, even AirPods are still in stock.

Some people tell us they did most of their shopping early this year and came for just a few things left on their lists. But others say they actually planned to shop at the last possible minute.

If you still need to do some shopping, Fayette Mall is open until 5 o’clock Thursday and it will be closed on Christmas Day.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow accumulations look decent
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Those White Christmas dreams look more like reality
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Winter Storm Warning Eastern Kentucky
Sammantha Moore, 32.
Lexington mother accused of killing her baby
Snow chances increase
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Time for the snow to blow across Kentucky
(Credit: Laurel County Sheriff’s Office)
One suspect involved in Laurel County murder arrested after standoff with police

Latest News

File image
Crews working to keep Lexington’s roads safe as winter weather rolls in
Police say Anabel Cannon was reported missing from her home on Burgess Avenue around 2:45 a.m....
Have you seen her? Lexington police looking for missing girl
Starla is a special needs child so her new tricycle had to be as special as her.
Santa stops in Lexington early to deliver special tricycle to a very special girl
Health officials say you can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by following the public health...
Health dept. reports 186 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington