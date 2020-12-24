Fayette Mall sees rush of last-minute holiday shoppers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Pandemic or not, one thing that will never change about the holidays is the last-minute shopping.

We know a lot of people did their shopping online this year because of the pandemic, but the crowd of people at Fayette Mall on Christmas Eve proves people still want to shop in-person.

Even during a pandemic, one thing that won’t change is last-minute holiday shopping. We caught up with shoppers at Fayette Mall today @WKYT pic.twitter.com/37FPRG4vz1 — Olivia Russell (@ORussellNews) December 24, 2020

We’ve talked to people who say they haven’t had problems finding what they came for. Things like candles, jewelry, even AirPods are still in stock.

Some people tell us they did most of their shopping early this year and came for just a few things left on their lists. But others say they actually planned to shop at the last possible minute.

If you still need to do some shopping, Fayette Mall is open until 5 o’clock Thursday and it will be closed on Christmas Day.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.