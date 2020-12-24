Advertisement

Health dept. reports 186 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Health officials say you can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by following the public health...
Health officials say you can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by following the public health guidelines...(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 186 new COVID-19 cases for Wednesday, December 23.

No new deaths were reported.

The new cases bring the total number in Fayette County to 22,127. The death toll is at 153.

The state’s COVID-19 map still shows Fayette County in the red zone with 42.3 cases per 100,000 population. Red zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people.

Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 451 cases, Dec. 9
  • 409 cases, Dec. 2
  • 362 cases, Nov. 22
  • 334 cases, Nov. 28
  • 306 cases, Nov. 25
  • 297 cases, Dec. 3
  • 296 cases, Dec. 1
  • 281 cases, Nov. 27
  • 274 cases, Nov. 21
  • 265 cases, Nov. 14

Although the COVID-19 vaccine has started being distributed to healthcare workers and long-term care facilities, the health department says it won’t be widely available for the general public until later in 2021.

Health officials say you can also help slow the spread of COVID-19 by following these public health guidelines:

  • Wash your hands often
  • Avoid close contact with others
  • Wear a cloth face-covering in public
  • Stay home if you have symptoms.

Statewide, there are 250,280 total cases of COVID-19. 2,466 Kentuckians have died from the virus. The state’s positivity rate is at 8.35%.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow accumulations look decent
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Those White Christmas dreams look more like reality
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Winter Storm Warning Eastern Kentucky
Sammantha Moore, 32.
Lexington mother accused of killing her baby
A Georgia college student has been sentenced to two months in prison for breaking the Cayman...
Georgia teen jailed in Cayman Islands for violating COVID-19 protocol
(Credit: Laurel County Sheriff’s Office)
One suspect involved in Laurel County murder arrested after standoff with police

Latest News

James Malone was arrested Sunday in Taylor County.
Ky. officials use robotic deer to combat illegal hunting
Wintry weather gets going soon
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Snow chances increase
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Time for the snow to blow across Kentucky
(Credit: Laurel County Sheriff’s Office)
One suspect involved in Laurel County murder arrested after standoff with police