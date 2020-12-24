Advertisement

Hornets exercise third-year option on PJ Washington

Washington enters his second NBA season after starting 57 games as a rookie
Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington, right, drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls...
Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington, right, drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls forward Otto Porter Jr. during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Hornets have exercised the third-year option on forward PJ Washington. The move comes as no surprise as the former Kentucky Wildcats appears to figure into the team’s long-term plans. Washington, a starter, enters his second NBA season after starting 57 games as a rookie. He averaged 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 30.3 minutes per game and shot 37.4% from beyond the 3-point arc.

