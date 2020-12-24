Advertisement

“I didn’t hear any shots, just lots of people screaming” | Witness recounts fight inside Sevierville Walmart

An employee at Auntie Anne’s, which sits inside of Walmart on The Parkway, said he was standing less than 100 yards away from a fight that would eventually end with serious charges.
Walmart at the parkway
Walmart at the parkway(Abby Kousouris)
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An employee at Auntie Anne’s told WVLT News he was standing less than 100 yards away from a fight that would eventually end with serious charges. The restaurant sits inside of the Walmart on The Parkway in Sevierville where police said two men are accused of pulling a gun on each other.

“I didn’t hear any shots, I just heard a lot of shouting and people screaming. I couldn’t even hear words,” Christian Furman said.

Furman said the situation caused people to panic and trip over each other. He said he stayed calm and helped the people around him. He said it sounded more like claps, then he heard people saying the word “gun” and pointing near the front of the store.

“Christmas Eve is tomorrow. It’s a little dark spot in the holidays, but at least it wasn’t the darkest day before Christmas,” Furman said.

He gives credit to law enforcement for getting the situation under control quickly.

No injuries were reported.

